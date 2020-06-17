‘Indian agencies spreading fake letters attributed to Gilani’

IOK people understand such dirty ploys: Bilal Siddiqi

Srinagar, June 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, while reacting to circulation of certain letters on social media attributed to APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed it the handiwork of Indian agencies, which are spreading such stuff to satisfy their make-believe world.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that Syed Ali Gilani is an epitome of courage, steadfastness, farsightedness and resistance. He said attribution of such flimsy stuff to such a great leader speaks volumes about these agencies’ wicked designs to create a rift between Kashmiri people and their leadership.

“This is not first attempt on part of such agencies but during last more than three decades of the resistance against illegal Indian occupation, New Delhi and its agencies have hatched countless conspiracies to create wedge between different segments of freedom movement. But every time these dirty ploys met with disgraceful failures,” Bilal Siddiqi said.

Pro-freedom people of Jammu Kashmir are mature enough to understand such nefarious designs and are able enough to frustrate them, he added.

