Indian troops harass woman in Sopore

Srinagar, June 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman has said that Indian soldiers harassed, misbehaved and ransacked household goods after barging into her house in Seelu area of Sopore town following her complaint about a ‘notorious’ drug peddler.

The woman, Nighat Bashir, said that the ‘notorious’ drug peddler known as Manpala lured her young brother to drugs and when she complained about the accused, the soldiers barged into her house and ransacked it.

Nighat, who according to her has won a gold medal in Karate, told media men that her brother has become habitual drug addict for the past several days in the company of Manpala while police first arrested him and then released him.

“I have taken my brother now to psychiatrist hospital Srinagar for treatment as he had consumed brown sugar,” she said.

“I want to know why this drug peddler was released and why my house was ransacked,” she said, adding, “Indian troops barged into my house, misbehaved and harassed me.”

