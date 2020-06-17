Kashmir matter of very foundation for Pakistan: Chinese scholar

Revocation of special status forced China into Kashmir dispute, he says

Beijing, June 17 (KMS): A well-reputed Chinese scholar, Dr Wang Shida, has said that Indian attempts to forcibly seize Jammu and Kashmir are doomed to fail as New Delhi used domestic legislation to deny the UN’s designation of Kashmir as a disputed territory.

Dr Wang Shida, who is Deputy Director of Institute of South Asian Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations based in Beijing, in a fresh article wrote that the changing of Kashmir’s status had posed a challenge to the sovereignty of Pakistan and China and made the India-Pakistan relations and China-India relations more complex.

In his article Dr Wang said that for Pakistan, the ownership of Kashmir was a matter of the very foundation for building the country. He said Pakistan was founded as the home of Muslims in South Asia and Kashmir is an area with a majority Muslim population, so Pakistani side believes Kashmir is supposed to be a part of its territory.

Referring to the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the scholar said, “This forced China into the Kashmir dispute, stimulated China and Pakistan to take counter-actions on the Kashmir issue, and dramatically increased the difficulty in resolving the border issue between China and India.”

The article while making a mention of China’s serious concern over India’s unilateral action on August 5, 2019 said, “The Kashmir issue shall be settled properly in a peaceful manner in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, the relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. This is the consensus of the international community. India’s constitutional amendment changed the status quo of Kashmir and triggered regional tensions. The Chinese side was seriously concerned about Kashmir’s situation, and therefore it was opposed to any unilateral action that would complicate matters.”

