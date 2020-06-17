Ladakh disgrace forces Indian army chief to cancel Pathankot visit

Srinagar, June 17 (KMS): The killing of at least 20 Indian army personnel including a colonel and disappearance of 34 others during a face-off with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh has reportedly forced the Indian Army Chief, General MM Naravane, to cancel his planned visit to Pathankot military station in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, reports had said that the chiefs of three Indian services were expected in a meeting with External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar. This comes after 20 Indian Army personnel including a senior rank officer were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Interestingly, Indian government as well media are trying to hide the embarrassment by deceiving their public that the Chinese troops also suffered some casualties during the face-off. However, China has not endorsed the Indian claim.

