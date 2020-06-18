6 more persons die of COVID-19 in IOK, toll rises to 72

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, six more coronavirus patients have died, taking the number of fatalities due to the deadly virus in the territory to 72.

Four deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley while two from Jammu division.

The four deaths in the Kashmir Valley include that of an 80-year-old man from Nawa Bazar area of Srinagar, a 65-year-old man from Chakoora, Shopian, a 65-year-old woman from Tengpora Batamaloo area of Srinagar and a 70-year-old man from Budgam district.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital in Srinagar said that the octogenarian from Nawa Bazar area was admitted on June 16 and died the next day. Regarding the Shopian paitent, he said, the sexagenarian was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with acute breathlessness and he also died the same evening. Dr Choudhary further said that both the deceased patients had underlying comorbidities of Diabetes and hypertension.

The 65-year old woman from Tengpora Batamaloo passed away at SMHS hospital on Wednesday evening. She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and was suffering from Pneumonia. The 70-year old man from Wadwan area of Budgam district, who was suffering from Pneumonia also died at the SMHS Hospital. His swab sample returned positive for the COVID-19 after his death.

The two deaths in Jammu include that of a 65-year-old man from Tallab Tillo and 68-year-old man from Akhnoor. The patient from Tallab Tillo died at Government Medical College Jammu due to respiratory failure. The man from Akhnoor area of the Jammu district, who was suffering from high fever, also died at GMC Jammu. His swab sample also returned positive for the COVID-19 posthumously.

With these six more fatalities, the death toll due to the COVID-19 has risen in occupied Kashmir to 72 – 62 in the Valley, nine in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

