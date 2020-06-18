Concern expressed over Kashmiri political detainees’ plight

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India.

A delegation led by Advocate Devinder Singh Behl visited the house of Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, at Chatragam in Shopian and expressed sympathy with his family.

Muhammad Yousuf Falahi has been illegally detained in an Indian jail since 2016 and his health condition is very bad and his family is very much worried about his welfare.

Advocate Devinder Singh on the occasion said that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam and other Kashmiri political detainees were in critical condition and most of them were suffering from various ailments.

He said that coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the Indian prisons and deplored that the jail authorities had deprived the Kashmiri detainees of all basic facilities including medical care. He said that the Kashmiri leaders had been kept in jails in such conditions that they could easily get infected by the COVID-19. He said that India was deliberately putting Kashmiri leaders to death.

The APHC leader said that at present the whole world was fighting corona while India was playing with the lives of the Hurriyat leaders. He added that no one was allowed to meet the detained leaders and they were not being presented before the courts.

Devinder Singh said that India was arresting and killing youth in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. He said that lasting peace could not be established in South Asia without settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...