Concern expressed over threat to IOK detainees’ lives in jails

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Islami Tannzeem-e-Azadi has expressed concern over serious threat to the lives of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists from coronavirus in different Indian jails.

The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded immediate release of all the detained Kashmiris including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Abdul Samad Inquilabi, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Mian Abdul Quyoom and others currently languishing in different jails of New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Kashmir.

The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organisations to impress upon India to release the Hurriyat leaders forthwith.

