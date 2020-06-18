India urged to take into account explosive situation of IOK

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, has said that the time has come for the Indian government to take into account the explosive situation of Kashmir.

Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar, while reacting to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, urged India to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute instead of using power to crush the just struggle of the Kashmiri people. At least 20 Indian troops including officers were killed and dozens others injured during a severe clash in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

Umar Aadil Dar said that meaningful and result-oriented tripartite dialogue was the best way to bring about the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute which should not be delayed further.

He said that negative and rigid attitude of the Indian government could push the region to a devastating war. India must start a meaningful exercise to resolve the Kashmir dispute instead of suppressing the genuine struggle of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force, he maintained.

