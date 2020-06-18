Indian CRPF officer commits suicide in Pulwama

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an officer of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) committed suicide in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the CRPF officer identified as ASI Moti Ram of 178 Battalion ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Awantipora area of the district.

Public Relations Officer CRPF, Junaid Khan, confirmed the incident saying they were investigating under what circumstances the trooper had killed himself.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 455 since January 2007.

