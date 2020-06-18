Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the territory, today.

The troops martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of Pulwama district. The occupation authorities sealed all entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet service in the district.

Another youth was martyred by the troops during a joint operation launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Bandpawa area of Imam Sahib in Shopian district.

The troops also cordoned off Janglatmandi area in Islamabad district and conducted house-to-house searches. The troops arrested many youth during the operations.

