IOK HC forbids police from coercive action against Gowhar Geelani

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed police not to take coercive steps till June 24 against author and senior journalist, Gowhar Geelani in any matter.

The directive was passed after the petitioner’s counsel, Salih Pirzada, submitted that Gowhar Geelani was being harassed even as he was cooperating with the investigating agencies.

He also submitted that the petitioner had strong merit to be acquitted in the case registered at Cyber police station in Srinagar, and questioning of the order passed by the Inspector general of Police, Kashmir, whereby the investigation of the case was transferred to Sadder police station.

The relief sought was objected by the authorities’ counsel, BA Dar on the grounds that the matter was under investigation by police and the court could not interfere in the police investigation in a matter filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, after hearing both the counsels, said, “Since the investigation is underway for the last two months, seemingly petitioner has not shown any reluctance in remaining present with the investigation authorities as and when asked, therefore, police is directed not to adhere to coercive method till next date of hearing before the bench.”

Earlier, counsel Pirzada had challenged the FIR registered at the cyber police wing on the grounds that the cyber police had no jurisdiction to investigate offences beyond the purview of Information Technology Act 2000.

In another plea, he had also challenged the order passed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir whereby investigation of the case was transferred to Sadder Police station.

