IOK situation getting out of control, Prof Butt warns

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has stressed the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a meeting in Srinagar while pitching for dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute said that war between the two-neighboring countries would only bring destruction in the region.

Professor Butt warned that the situation in occupied Kashmir was getting out of control and urged the United Nations to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

