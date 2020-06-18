Tawheedi hails steadfastness of Masarrat Aalam Butt

Srinagar, June 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, hailing the determination of illegally detained Chairman of the party, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has said that Masarrat Aalam But is a symbol of resistance in the territory.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement issued in Srinagar said many party activists including Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Muhammad, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and Abdul Rashid were martyred by the Indian forces at different times during detention.

Farooq Tawheedi deplored that the party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt had been languishing in jails for the last ten years and was currently being held at the New Delhi’s Tihar jail on baseless charges.

He said apart from him, several other leaders and activists of the party including Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Ganai, Abdul Ahad Pareh, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Hakeem Shaukat, Merajuddin Nanda, Mohammad Hayat Butt and Mohammad Yousuf Butt are in different jails.

He said that due to Masarrat Aalam’s unparalleled sacrifices have made a beloved leader among the freedom loving people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that people had recognized him as a leader of the freedom struggle. He is admired his high qualities, leadership abilities and motivational sacrifices.

Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi appealed to the UN Secretary General, the OIC, the international and local human rights organization to support Masarrat Aalam Butt and take immediate steps for his release.

