Turkish diplomat congratulated over his election as UNGA president

Washington, June 18 (KMS): The Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), on behalf of Kashmiri Americans and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, has congratulated the senior Turkish diplomat, Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, on his election as the President of the United Nations General Assembly.

The WKAF General Secretary, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, in a statement issued in Washington said that if the people of occupied Kashmir had the freedom to express their sentiments, Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, would no doubt have heard their loud rejoicing at the fact that the distinguished representative of brotherly country – Turkey – was presiding over the parliament of nations, this year.

Dr Fai appealed to Ambassador Volkan Bozkir to exercise his good offices to mediate between Pakistan and India for promoting a solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council. He said that these resolutions, accepted by India and Pakistan, explicitly recognized the right of the people of Kashmir to determine the future status of their homeland. “This determination has to be made through a plebiscite under the supervision and control of the United Nations,” he added

The WAKF General Secretary maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are baffled that while the resolutions of the Security Council have been strictly enforced in other situations like Namibia, East Timor, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia the case of Kashmir which is larger and more populous than scores of Member states of the United Nations has been consigned to oblivion.

Dr Fai said more than 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed by Indian armed forces since January 1989; numerous houses burned and bulldozed; while all the inhabitants of Srinagar and adjacent villages and towns have come out to the streets to protest against the continuation of Indian occupation and more recently against the enactment of “Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020,” which is designed to change the demography of the territory.

He deplored that when the world’s attention is focused on the worst public health and economic crises of our times because of Covid-19, yet there has not been even the faintest response from the UN to the grave situation in occupied Kashmir. “This failure is not merely a case of omission. In practical effect, it amounts to a direct abetment of India’s murderous and genocidal design. It is India’s studied policy to sideline the United Nations in the Kashmir dispute so that no just settlement can be evolved. By remaining inert and unresponsive, the United Nations unwittingly aids and encourages that policy,” he said.

Dr Fai mentioned that by no stretch of the imagination can the situation in Kashmir be treated as India’s internal matter, as India claims. “Kashmir is recognized as disputed territory under international law and the United Nations bears the responsibility of preventing the massive violations of human rights that are being committed by the Indian occupation regime. The movement in Kashmir is not secessionist movement, because Kashmir cannot secede from a country from what it never acceded to in the first place. Nor is the Kashmir dispute a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan; it involves not an undemarcated boundary between India and Pakistan but the life and future of millions of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The WKAF General Secretary also thanked the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for continuously raising his voice against the Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir and for advocating the solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations through dialogue based on the UN resolutions.

Dr Fai expressed the hope that as President of the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Volkan Bozkir will bring his immense influence to bear on initiating a peace process, which will lead to a speedy, just, and honorable settlement of the dispute and grant the inalienable right to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

