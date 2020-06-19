AAC observes its 57th Foundation Day in IOK

Srinagar, June 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) observed its 57th Foundation Day with the pledge to realise the vision and continue the mission of the organisation’s founder Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq and his associates who formed the party.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar vowed to carry on pursuing the cause of truth and realisation of people’s will through peaceful means till the vision of the founding father is accomplished.

The AAC on this occasion hailed the selfless and sincere leadership of its founding Chairman Shaheed-e-Millat who laid down his life in pursuance of his vision for his people and paid rich tributes to him for his contribution in all fields towards the betterment of the people of Kashmir.

It said the vision of Muhaajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Shah and his companions including Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and their other colleagues in setting up Muslim Conference who were later exiled was carried forward by Shaheed-e-Millat in 1964 when he formed Awami Action Committee (Awami Majlis-e-Amal) and pursued the cause till his martyrdom in 1990.

It was Shaheed-e-Millat, who for the first time stressed on tripartite dialogue for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and consequently as a guarantee for lasting peace and friendship between India and Pakistan. He was greatly desirous of peace and goodwill between India and Pakistan and always wanted friendly relations between them for the prosperous of all in the region.

The AAC regretted that even after 70 years India and Pakistan remained hostile to each other and issues were nowhere near resolution while unabated skirmishes between the armies of India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) continued resulting in loss of life in border and killing of youth in valley.

It firmly believed that unilateral decisions could not alter the status or significance of the Kashmir dispute. For the lasting peace and security of the region, it is inevitable to find a solution to the dispute, it added.

The AAC reiterated its demand to release its head, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who has been under arbitrary and illegal house detention since August 5, 2019; and all political prisoners, youth, children and respectable citizens who are languishing in various jails.

It said, the functions related to memorial of the Foundation Day stand cancelled due to COVID-18 pandemic.

