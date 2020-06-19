China blocking water flow of Galwan River: Indian media

New Delhi, June 19 (KMS): Indian media showing high resolution satellite images has claimed that China is blocking or disturbing the flow of the Galwan River in Northeast Ladakh, less than a kilometer from the site of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 in which 20 Indian officers and men were killed.

NDTV reported that the details procured through satellite images had emerged as an Indian Major General and his Chinese counterpart met for the second consecutive day near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, where the clash took place. The talks on Wednesday were inconclusive with the Chinese side showing no signs of disengaging from the area.

Indian soldiers were assaulted with iron rods, nail-studded clubs and rocks wrapped in barbed wire in the fight near Patrol Point 14, a vantage point in India-claimed area that overlooks Chinese positions on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de-facto border between India and China, NDTV added.

The images used by the NDTV in its report show Chinese bulldozers in operation on their side of the LAC.

The flow of the river perceptibly changes at the spot where the bulldozers are seen – from flowing blue waters to a small, muddy stream which becomes invisible when it crosses over to the Indian side of the LAC a short distance away, the report says.

The images also indicate the depth of both the Indian and Chinese build-up in the region. While NDTV is not showcasing the extent of the substantial Indian Army build up in the contested region, the images show more than a hundred Chinese vehicles including trucks, military transports and bulldozers along the banks of the Galwan River on their side of the LAC. The Chinese motorcade stretches more than 5 kilometers.

