Continued house detention of Mirwaiz denounced

Islamabad, June 19 (KMS): The Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has denounced the continued illegal and arbitrary house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house arrest since August 05, 2019 when the Modi government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed it under military siege.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Indian government had maliciously deprived Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of offering Friday prayers. He is under arbitrary and illegal house arrest and no one is allowed to meet him, he deplored.

He appealed to the international bodies including the UN Security Council and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to put pressure on India to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

He said that the Kashmiri political detainees were in pathetic conditions in Indian jails and needed immediate international attention.

