India admits 76 troops injured in Ladakh face-off

New Delhi, June 19 (KMS): India has confirmed that besides the death of 20 Indian soldiers, a total of 76 troops were injured during the clashes between them and the Chinese army took place in the disputed Galwan Valley of Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control on Monday night.

Of the injured, 18 were seriously wounded while 58 troops sustained minor injuries, Indian media reported, adding, all of the injured soldiers are said to be stable and recovering.

Indian army, while confirming that 76 of its soldiers were wounded in Monday night’s clash in the Galwan Valley, said that 56 of those wounded had been cleared to return to work within a week.

Separately, the Indian media said the Chinese army released 10 Indian Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and three Majors, from its custody on Thursday evening. The Indian army said in a statement that there were “no Indian troops missing in action”.

Indian media reported on Friday that the release took place after major-general-level talks were held between the Indian and Chinese militaries on Thursday to defuse the border standoff. Pertinently, it was the first time after the 1962 India-China war, in which India was humbled, that Indian soldiers were taken into custody by the Chinese side.

The recent border tensions between Beijing and New Delhi have been developing for several weeks. The two armies were engaged in a standoff in the Galwan Valley and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5, though senior Chinese and Indian generals had met earlier this month to defuse the crisis. It is apparent that these efforts failed to bear fruit, as is evident from Monday’s deadly exchange. China said that the latest confrontation started after India’s men attacked its troops and intruded into Chinese territory provoking and attacking the Chinese personnel.

Several media reports say that since the clash on Monday night, there is no sign of a breakthrough between Beijing and New Delhi. “The situation remains as it was, there is no disengagement, but there is also no further build up of forces,” said an Indian government source aware of the ground situation, according to Al-Jazeera.

