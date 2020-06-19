‘India can face military pressure from China, Pakistan or Nepal’

Beijing, June 19 (KMS): The Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, Global Times, has warned that India can face military pressure from China, Pakistan or even Nepal if tensions along its borders continued to escalate.

Quoting Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, an editorial published in the state newspaper on Wednesday said, “India has engaged in border disputes with China, Pakistan and Nepal at the same time. As Pakistan is a reliable strategic partner of China, and Nepal also has close ties with China, and both of them are key partners under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, if India escalates border tensions, it could face military pressure from two or even three fronts, which is far beyond India’s military capability and this might lead to a disastrous defeat for India.”

Zhiyong told the Global Times that China has no intention to change the border situation at all, and the incident happened on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control that caused the deaths of 20 Indian military personnel “was entirely provoked by the Indian side”.

As per the state media, China demands that India should carry out a thorough investigation into the incident of June 15 that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, and severely punish those who will be held accountable so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

“India must ensure that such incidents do not happen again. India must not misjudge the current situation, or underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” the editorial said further.

Like this: Like Loading...