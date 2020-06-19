JKYSF pays tributes to Qazi Nisar on his 26th anniversary 

Srinagar, June 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has paid glowing tributes to prominent Islamic scholar, Qazi Nisar Ahmad, on his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

The JKYSF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the contribution of Qazi Nisar Ahmad on religious and social fronts could never be forgotten.

He said that during the ongoing movement besides a large number of youth, people including religious scholars and academicians rendered their lives for the Kashmir cause. He added, these sacrifices are precious assets of the liberation movement.

Meanwhile, a JKYSF delegation led by Zubair Hassan Mir visited the grave of Qazi Nisar in Islamabad town and offered special prayers for his soul.

The members of the delegation on the occasion said that sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste. They appealed to the world community to take notice of the grim situation and occupied Kashmir.

They also called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

