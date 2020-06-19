Kashmiris’ yearning for freedom can’t be suppressed: TWI

Srinagar, June 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, paying rich tributes to the 8 youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian districts, said that the vicious cycle of killings, cordon and search operations and indiscriminate use of force against the Kashmiris has pushed them to the wall.

The TWI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that all these brutal and inhuman tactics were a direct result of the fascist mindset of the BJP-led Indian government, which believed in hatred and highly militaristic means to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

He said New Delhi’s such a belligerent approach is only acting as a catalyst for the Kashmiris’ alienation from India and added that New Delhi must remember that it can’t subdue the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom by resorting to wanton killings, arrests and other forms of coercive tactics against them.

The spokesman maintained that the people of Kashmir have been suffering atrocities and oppression for the past over seven decades but their yearning for freedom from Indian bondage has only grown stronger with the passage of time.

He said that India’s stubborn approach was the major hurdle in the way of a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He urged the world to come forward and save the lives of innocent Kashmiris as well as the peace in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...