Ladakh clash; Indian railways terminates contract with Chinese company

New Delhi, June 19 (KMS): Following a violent stand-off between the Indian Soldiers and personnel of Chinese Republic Army personnel in Ladakh that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian troops and injuring of scores of others, the Indian Railways has decided to terminate project contracts awarded to a Chinese company.

Indian Railway Board Chairperson, VK Yadav, told media that the contract was awarded to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016. He said that the project had a completion period of 3 years but only 20 per cent work was done, therefore, the contract had to be terminated.

“It should have been completed by August 2019 but only 20 percent work has been done. Therefore, India took the decision to terminate the contract,” he said.

Meanwhile, the treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal, in an interview said the BCCI has no plans to end its association with current Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsor Vivo as the money coming in from the Chinese company is helping India’s cause.

“When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from Chinese company to support India’s cause,” Arun Dhumal said.

“When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India’s cause and not China’s,” he argued.

Dhumal said he is all for reducing dependence on Chinese products but as long as its companies are allowed to do business in India, there is no harm in them sponsoring an Indian brand like the IPL.

He went on to say the BCCI is spoilt for choice when it comes to attracting sponsors, whether Indian or Chinese or from any other nation.

