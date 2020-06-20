Emirati princess slams Islamophobia in India

Says Kashmir is a living prison and camp

Sharjah (UAE), June 20 (KMS): Emirati Princess Sheikha Hend bint Faisal al-Qasimi has strongly criticized Islamophobic tendencies in India and expressed solidarity and sympathies with Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

Princess Sheikha Hend bint Faisal al-Qasimi in a media interview recalled a hate tweet by an Indian citizen living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “The tweet was insulting my religion, insulting my country, condescending my rulers and my leaders and saying that Indians were running the business in my country,” she added.

She said that some Indians, who adhere to radical Hindu ideology known as Hindutva, have shown disrespect and indulged in hate remarks on social media. She said some of them have now left the Gulf but she attributed their departure to the global economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We accept everyone who comes and lives in peace. We belong to a religion of peace. We give a chance to everyone to defend themselves,” said the princess. “I believe hate is the stepping stone to genocide. I was ignorant of what was happening in India and this episode opened my eyes to the genocide that is happening in India, which I do not think the media is covering,” she said.

Expressing surprise about the silence of the world on the issue, al-Qasimi also raised the forced lockdown in occupied Kashmir after India revoked special status of the territory in August last year. She said that India, being a member of the UN, should comply with the human rights laws.

“I would understand being under lockdown for a week or a month as during the current pandemic. But Kashmir was under lockdown for months and how long will it continue? Kashmir is a living prison and a camp,” she said.

The Emirati royal family member compared the situation in Kashmir to that of the Gaza Strip, where Israel has put up blockade over the past many years.

Referring to the arrest of New Delhi-based central university Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Safoora Zargar, the princess also pointed out human rights violations against Indian Muslims. Safoora Zargar was arrested on April 13 when she was three months pregnant. “It has become an international embarrassment for India to deny human rights to a young woman and her unborn child,” al-Qasimi maintained.

She said citizens of the Emirates may be quiet, but attacking their religion is a very sensitive issue and will not be tolerated.

Asked whether hate speeches against Muslims in India impact Indian expatriates in the Gulf, al-Qasimi said, “Muslims and Christians do not trust Hindutva influenced Indians anymore. They feel that these people have an agenda. People now are saying that they would rather go to a Muslim doctor or a Christian doctor than go to the Hindu one because people do not know the difference between Hindus and Hindutva.” The princess, however, said she has both Hindus and Muslims in her staff and she regards them as her extended family.

Like this: Like Loading...