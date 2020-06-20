Indian troops martyr nine youth in IOK in three days 

Srinagar, June 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today, taking the number of martyred youth in the territory to nine in last three days.

T he troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Lokhdipora in Nehama area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. The occupation authorities suspended internet services in entire Kulgam district.

The troops martyred eight youth during violent military operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts during last two days.

