Narendra Modi has surrendered Indian territory to China: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 20 (KMS): Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, has said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has “surrendered” the Indian territory to China.

Rahul Gandhi in his tweets attacked Narendra Modi over his remark that neither is anyone inside India’s territory nor has any of its posts been captured.

Tagging Modi’s remarks with his tweet, rahul Gandhi said, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.”

“If the land was Chinese; why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?” the Congress leader said.

