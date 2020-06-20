Was there an intelligence failure? Sonia to Modi govt on Ladakh face-off

New Delhi, June 20 (KMS): The President of Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has asked the Modi government whether there was any intelligence failure on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sonia Gandhi in her introductory remarks at an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the (LAC) sought an assurance from the prime minister that status quo ante would be restored at the border and China will revert to its original position.

Sonia Gandhi asked specifics about when Chinese troops intruded into Ladakh and whether the intelligence agencies did not report any unusual activity there.

“We failed to use all avenues, and the result is the loss of 20 lives as well as dozens injured. I would urge the Prime Minister to kindly share with us all the facts and the sequence of events beginning April this year till date,” she said.

The meeting, she said, should have been convened sooner and immediately after the government was informed about the earlier face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on May 5.

Like this: Like Loading...