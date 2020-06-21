India couldn’t suppress Kashmir liberation movement: Molvi Bashir

Srinagar June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Secretary General of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that India used every tactic to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but did not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Pakistan had made it clear to the world that it wanted a lasting and dignified solution to the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan’s support to the international community against terrorism had rendered the Indian propaganda against the Kashmir liberation movement ineffective and proved that it was not terrorism.

He paid tribute to the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support for the Kashmir cause. The people of Kashmir are not only convinced but also believe that by keeping Pakistan out, no solution of the Kashmir dispute is acceptable.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve that Pakistan could not be separated from the Kashmir dispute under any circumstances. The Constitution of the Hurriyat Conference recognizes the inalienable principles of the right to self-determination.

He expressed full confidence in the people of Pakistan and pledged to give every sacrifice for the prosperity, stability and integrity of Pakistan, assuring all possible cooperation.

Like this: Like Loading...