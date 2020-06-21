India wants to weaken Kashmir cause through spread of liquor: APHC

Srinagar June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has termed the announcement by the Indian authorities to identify places for mass sale of liquor as a matter of great concern saying that consumption of liquor is illicit and strongly forbidden in Islam.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the announcement made by the local administration at the behest of Indian government for the sale of contraband was unacceptable for all the segments of the society.

He maintained that the purpose of the distribution of liquor in Kashmir on a large scale was to paralyze the Kashmiri youth, mentally and emotionally. He said by spreading immorality among Kashmiri youth through liquor India wants to keep them away from the freedom cause.

The spokesman said the move is also dangerous for the future of the people and urged all sections of the society to equally condemn it. He also asked for launching a campaign against the sale of liquor.

The APHC also condemned the Indian shelling inside Jammu and Kashmir and at the Line of Control saying that the Indian Army was engaged in genocidal actions against the Kashmiri people both in occupied Kashmir and across the Line of Control.

The spokesman appealed to the UN Secretary General, Mr. Anthony Guterres, to fulfill his moral and constitutional obligations to stop India from using colonial tactics in Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...