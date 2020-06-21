India’s plan to open 200 liquor shops in IOK draws flak

Sale of contraband is prohibited since Mujahideen banned it in 1991

Srinagar, June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in violation of basic teachings of Islam, the fascist Indian government of Narendra Modi is planning to open about 270 liquor stores across the territory to spread immorality among the local youth.

The plan has met with strong objections by the Kashmiri people as Islam prohibits the consumption of liquor. Of these liquor shops, 200 will be opened in Jammu and 67 in the Valley. In a letter, Excise Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan has sought approval from the higher authorities to start the process.

The move has triggered disquiet in the predominantly Muslim Jammu and Kashmir as Islam prohibits the consumption of liquor. “This is an attack on our culture and we will oppose it,” said Grand Mufti of Kashmir.

Mufti Nasirul Islam in an interview in Srinagar warned. “We will call a meeting of all religious leaders and discuss the strategy on how to stop it. As of now, I can’t say how we will go about it but it will be opposed with our full might,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Chairman Umar Aadil Dar in a statement in Srinagar said the opening of liquor shops and consumption is a scourge for a society as it destroys the youth. “Opening of liquor shops is completely wrong and illicit,” he added.

Such steps are anti-Islam and condemnable, “Kashmir is a land of sufis and such obnoxious orders are highly condemnable,” he added.

The acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmed Tawhidi in a statment said that India was using colonial tactics to promote obscenity and immorality among the Kashmiri peoplet hrough drugs. He also condemend the unrelenting killings, ransacking of houses and other properties by the Indian forces in the occupied territory. He appealed to all segments of the society to play a special role in saving the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir from the scourge of alcohol and drugs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) in a Statement issued in Srinagar also strongly reacted to the proposal of setting up liquor shops saying said that the people would oppose the plans of the authorities, tooth and nail. The JKPL spokesman said that the proposal was a fresh assault on the Kashmir’s culture and the move was meant to drag Valley youth towards immorality.

The spokesman also paid rich tributes to the Pampore, Shopian and Kulgam martyrs.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement strongly condemned the Indian move of pushing the Kashmiri youth into the menace of drug addiction by opening liquor sale points. The Tehreek-e-Wahdat said that India had always been engaged in hatching conspiracies to weaken the Kashmir’s freedom struggle through one way or another. The statement also denounced the killing of three Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces in Srinagar, today.

It is worth mentioning here that the people have stopped selling liquor in Jammu and Kashmir after mujahideen issued a blanket ban on its sale and consumption in 1991.

