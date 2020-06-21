Ittehad-e-Islami organizes Shuhada-e-Shopian conference

Srinagar June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir organized Shuhada-e-Shopian conference at Rabin, Shopian Jamia Masjid.

People belonging to many schools of thought and leaders attended the conference and paid tributes to the martyrs of Shopian and others under the banner of Ittehad-e-Islami.

Acting Vice President of Ittehad-e-Islami, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Khaki Naqshbandi, interim General Secretary, Maulana Irfan Makhdumi and interim Vice Chairman addressing the conference announced that the mission of martyrs would be continued till the liberation of Kashmir.

Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Khaki Naqshbandi addressing on the occasion said that the cowardly Indian army was demolishing the houses of unarmed Kashmiris so that the Kashmiris could be made homeless.

He reiterated the people of Kashmir reject unilateral implementation of unconstitutional Indian laws and political measures in occupied Kashmir. The Kashmiri people do not recognize Kashmir as part of India. He said that Ittehad-e-Islami is the only representative organization of mujahideen and martyrs.

Maulana Muhammad Irfan Makhdumi in his address said that Kashmir was an international issue and according to the UN resolution, it is a disputed territory. He added that it was the reason that India had started military action against the Kashmiri people. The Indian government and army have imposed a war against the Kashmiri people, he deplored.

Maulana Muhammad Irfan Nakhdumi urged Pakistan that if China could intervene and defeat the Indian Army in disputed Kashmir, then Pakistan should also deploy its army and Mujahideen in disputed Kashmir to liberate the Kashmiri people from Indian oppression. It is right that Pakistan and China should jointly get the Indian Army out of the disputed territory, he added.

Other leaders on the occasion paid tributes to all martyrs of Kashmir and said that Kashmiris would never forget the martyrs of Kashmir. They said that Kashmiri mujahideen were fighting against Indian occupation over Kashmir. They said that Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives to save Kashmir’s Islamic identity and Muslim majority character of Kashmir.

