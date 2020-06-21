Kashmiris deprived of basic right: ARP

Srinagar, June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Awami Rafah Party, Ghulam Ahmad Azad has said that India continues to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their basic right— right to self-determination.

Ghulam Ahmad Azad in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced India’s illegal occupation over Kashmir. He said that New Delhi could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through military might.

Ghulam Ahmad Azad while paying tributes to the Kashmiri youth said that the martyrdom of Faisal Baba, Shahnawaz, Irshad Ahmed and other Kashmiri martyrs was a great tragedy.

