MMU warns against opening of liquor shops in IOK

Srinagar June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of all religious and social organisations across the Kashmir valley, has announced to resist the India’s move of opening liquor shops in the territory, tooth and nail.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the order, being circulated on social media, regarding the setting up of liquor shops at 67 locations in the Kashmir valley had created anguish among the Muslims of the Kashmir valley.

“It is malafide that this government in the midst of the major global pandemic is busy in bringing rules to change the demography of the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir, on one hand, and is assaulting our Muslim identity and values and hurting our religious sentiments, on the other,” the MMU said.

The organizations which signed the statement include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir,Muslim Waqf Board, Darul uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Bait foundation and Parvaani Wilayat.

Like this: Like Loading...