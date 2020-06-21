Refugee day reminder of importance of conflicts resolution: FM

Islamabad, June 21 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message on the World Refugee Day observed on Saturday, has said that the Day is a yearly reminder of the importance of peace, prevention and resolution of conflicts that are the main reasons for the forced displacement of millions of people from their homes.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “This year, the devastating impact of COVID-19 has compounded the vulnerabilities of those already displaced by violence and conflicts.”

He said, today, more than ever, reaffirmation of global support to refugees and host communities as a shared responsibility and a global response that commensurates with the fiscal needs of large refugee-hosting countries, is imperative.

He said over the past 40 years, the people of Pakistan have demonstrated exemplary generosity, solidarity, and compassion in hosting millions of Afghan refugees. These humane values have shaped Pakistan’s inclusive policies in public health, education, livelihoods, and social mobility, he added.

He said Pakistan has led efforts in advocacy, awareness-raising and good practices in caring for and protecting one of the largest protracted refugee populations in the world.

