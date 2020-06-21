UN urged to stop Indian atrocities in IOK

Srinagar June 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar while condemning the surge in Indian state terrorism has called upon the United Nations to stop the ongoing atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the major powers, regional and European organisations to open their eyes and speak on the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir.

He asked whether the current war launched by the BJP-RSS backed Indian government would ever bring peace and humanity back to the brutalized people of Kashmir. He said the political struggle of the Kashmiris was meant for freedom through the exercise of right to self-determination according to the UN charter.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar said that the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris for the freedom cause would not be allowed to go waste.

Like this: Like Loading...