World urged to take notice of Indian aggression in IOK

Islamabad, June 21 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir has said that Indian aggression has increased manifold in occupied Kashmir. He denounced the killing of three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the grave rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. India is constantly committing state terrorism and violating the basic rights of Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

He deplored that the international community, including the United Nations had maintained a criminal silence over the Indian crimes against Kashmiris. He called upon the international organizations working for the protection of human rights and world peace to stop the genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir and hold them accountable.

Mir lamented that the United Nations had failed to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri people were rendering their lives to end the illegal Indian occupation over their motherland.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement condemned the killing of the Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Srinagar. He said that the latest humiliation of India at the hands of the Chinese Army in Ladakh and the ensuing public ire added to its frustration.

Zahid Ashraf appealed to the international community and the UN to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

