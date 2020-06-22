APGK reviews parliamentary work concerning Kashmir dispute

Brussels/Geneva, June 22 (KMS): The President of the All Parties Group on Kashmir–European Parliament (APGK), Professor Klaus Buchner, (MEP) called a virtual meeting of the Group to review the parliamentary and diplomacy work concerning the Kashmir dispute with particular reference to the occupied Kashmir since the COVID pandemic.

Prof Buchner provided the overview of the existing crisis in IOK. President Carles Puigdemont (MEP) opined that the self-determination issue is the central point in most of the conflicts including Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

Professor Josep Alay regarded the current Chinese Gulwhan Valley factor crucial in the region.

Former MEP, Frank Schwalba-Hoth suggested to intensify the advocacy activities both virtual and physical, as the lockdown eases, within the European Union including the European Parliament.

It was noted with deep concern that there is double lockdown in IOK. Firstly, there is total political lockdown since August 5, 2019 when the Indian authorities, in contravention of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir conflict and the international law, have deceptively attempted to annex the territory and having taken away the territory of Ladakh from rest of the Kashmir. Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown with practically no medical facilities on the ground.

The APGK endeavours to heighten diplomatic initiative to ensure that the current wave of the terror is restrained in IOK and that adequate medical facilities provided to Kashmiris.

It was agreed that a physical advocacy event shall be organised on or around 15th July 2020 with MEPs, journalists, jurists and civil society.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo participated in the meeting for and on behalf of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC).

OKC’s partner, International Human Rights Association of American Minorities

(IHRAAM), a UN accredited organisation, through its Geneva-based representative made two oral interventions at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC).

Both the interventions highlighted gross human rights violations taking place in IOK seeking the HRC’s intervention.

