Glowing tributes paid to Srinagar martyrs

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have played glowing tributes to the three Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar, yesterday.

The All Party Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces were engaged in massacre of the Kashmiri youth in the occupied territory.

Khawaja Firdous while paying tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar, yesterday, said that India knew from the day one that the Kashmiris were not ready to accept its illgal over their motherland, and therefore New Delhi was using every tactic to the local population. He said that the Indian forces were using massacre , destruction of property, desecration of women and illegal detention of Kashmiri leaders as tactics to advane its nefarious agenda in Kashmir.

The APHC leader said that Kashmir was an international dispute, which needed to be resolved as per UN resolutions. He urged India to engage in meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and genuine representatives of the Kashmiri people to resolve this long-standing dispute.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Moulvi Bashri Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Javed Ahmad Mir, Umar Aadil Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Yasmeen Raja, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi and Darindar Singh Behl in their separate statements while paying rich tributes to Srinagar martyrs said that besides killing, the Indian troops also destroy houses and loot properties during cordon and search operations. Some Hurriyat leaders also visited the martyrs’ families in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with martyrs’ families. The leaders said that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory and people of Kashmir had been promised by the international community to choose their political future through right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Vice Chairman Imtiaz Wani in a statement said that Indian troops were killing innocent youth during the so-called cordon and search operations in the occupied territory. He said India has been besieging eight million Kashmiris for more than the past 10 months due to which they are facing severe problems. He paid rich tribute the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar yesterday.

Vice Chairman, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Mushtaq Ahmed Butt while paying tributes to the martyrs said that the sacrifices made for the freedom movement would not be allowed to go waste. He said that the blood of the oppressed Kashmiris was being spilled for demanding their right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s League Vice President Aijaz Rehmani in a statement also paid tributes to the martyrs.

