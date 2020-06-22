India has failed to crush Kashmiris’ liberation movement

Islamabad, London, June 22 (KMS): The World News TV, UK, organized an online live transmission on the topic “Kashmiri leaders in Indian prisons, but the world remains silent”, hosted by SM Irfan Tahir.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat, President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Information Secretary of APHC-AJK chapter, Ms Shaista Safi of International Kashmir Lobby Group participated as guest speakers.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat addressing the online live transmission said that the Indian regime had tried to crush the Kashmir liberation movement by arresting the Kashmir Hurriyat leaders and youth but failed in its sinister designs. He added that Hurriyat leaders and youth were torch-bearers of the Kashmir liberation movement.

He lamented that BJP-led Modi regime had sent thousands of youth to prisons while the world had released majority of the prisoner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the Indian government had put Kashmiri leaders and others prisoners in the infamous prisons of India, where health and hygiene facilities were not available.

He said, “After a year I have talked to my elder brother Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akber Bhat, who was under illegal detention and shifted to house arrest after his health condition deteriorated.”

He added that Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Qasim, Fehmida Sufi, Naeem Ahmed Khan and Masarat Alam Butt were under harshest conditions without health facilities and under the fear of COVID-19.

He said that Kashmiri leaders under Indian detention were at risk of catching COVID-19, and despite international and local media reports that Indian jails were overcrowded India was not releasing Kashmiri political leaders and activists from jails.

He urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan to announce and offer a handsome package to the United Nations for the besieged people of occupied Kashmir and the UN should ask India to allow international health and social organizations for carrying out relief activities in IOK.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat reiterated that Kashmir must be given Special Observer status in the United Nations so that Kashmiri delegates could represent their case themselves in the UN.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen on the occasion said that since 5th August 2019 there is a scarcity of life-saving drugs, food and basic necessities of life in occupied Kashmir. He said. India locked heaven on earth and used punitive measures to curb the voice of freedom, in which it failed miserably.

He said the people of Kashmir are brave and will continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said that the so-called big democracy had been curbing the voice of journalists in occupied Kashmir by booking them under lawless laws and FIRs are filed against them.

Ms Shaista Safi addressing the online live transmission said that India was using every possible tactic to curb the voice of Kashmiri leaders and Kashmiris youth and even juveniles were put in jails.

She added that students in occupied Kashmiri were tortured and their future was snatched by closing down educational institutes.

She asserted that the role of Kashmiri diaspora around the world was vital for raising the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory at global level. It is high time for Kashmiri diaspora to raise the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum of the world.

