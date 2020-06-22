Indian Army picks youth from jails, houses and kills them in fake encounters: JKPFL

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL) led by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has made startling revelation that Indian Army is involved in picking up Kashmiri youth from jails and houses and killing them after labeling them as militants.

JKPLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the troops burry these innocent victims in unknown places to hide their heinous crime.

The spokesman said that an innocent boy named Mohsin Khandwa, 17, was picked up and martyred in Zadibal area of Srinagar. He urged the UN to take cognizance of what India was doing against humanity in Kashmir. Mohsin was believed to be in Indian Armyh’s custody since May 26.

The spokesman also called on OIC furnish an exhaustive report with all the governments and the UN to encourage a Security Council on the issue to initiate some result-oriented measures.

The spokesman said that after disturbance with China, India had started more reprisals against the Kashmiris and in the given conditions Pakistan was being emphasized by the people of Kashmir to send a fresh report of Indian designs to all friends around and all the Muslim members of the OIC.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKPL visited some victimised families and expressed shock over the treatment meted out to them by the police men. The party condemned in the strongest words encouraging of drug-addiction and decision of the Indian government to grant licences for a number of wine shops to spread moral degradation across Kashmir and kill moral ethos of both the Muslim and Non-Muslim inhabitants of Kashmir.

He warned that the people would never permit such culture to spread and would begin mass-uprising against it.

