Indian troops continue operations in IOK

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in several areas of the occupied territory.

The troops launched cordon and search operation at Verinag area of Islamabad district .

An Indian police official told media men that the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering a gunfight.Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area, the official claimed.

The troops also continued their operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rjaouri, Poonch , Kathua and other several towns and villages of the territory.

Meanwhile, an unidentified gunman shot at and injured a Dhok Defence Committee (DDC)member at Jhompari Dal in Bhaderwah town.

