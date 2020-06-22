Sale of major social evil liquor unacceptable: DAK

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has called for complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the territory.

The DAK President, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Promoting liquor culture in the valley is unacceptable.”

“Alcohol is a major social evil. It has not only destroyed individuals and families, but has spoiled entire societies,” he added.

Dr Nisar said young persons who are vulnerable because of age and proclivity towards intoxication will easily become victims of this menace due to its free availability. “As alcohol befogs the mind, alcoholics are involved in heinous crimes of rape and murder,” he said.

Dr Nisar said alcohol is responsible for domestic violence resulting in breakups. “Child abuse is another direct consequence of parental alcohol use,” he added.

Dr Nisar said alcohol kills and causes morbidities. It has deleterious effects on each and every organ of the body. It causes heart attacks, strokes, liver cirrhosis and cancers of mouth, food-pipe, liver and pancreas.

He said alcohol has been banned in many states in India like Gujarat, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar as states are constitutionally bound to prohibit liquor. “If alcohol is banned in many states in India why not in J&K,” asked Dr Nisar.

He said alcohol is Harram (forbidden) in Islam and any earning out of it is also Harram and valley being Muslim dominated, the authorities have an obligation to ban alcohol in the valley.

“Opening liquor shops across the valley will hurt the religious sentiments of people in the valley,” said Dr Nisar.

