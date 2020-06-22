Nepalese radio starts airing anti-India songs

—started giving weather updates on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura

Islamabad, June 22 (KMS: Amid the ongoing face-off with China in Galwan valley in Ladakh region, India’s relations with Nepal have also on tense path due to fascist policies of Modi regime.

Nepal’s radio stations have started airing anti-India songs which can be heard in the Indian state of Uttarkhand.

The songs urge Nepali people to take back the areas of Uttarakhand like Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura that have also been included in their new map.

Mostly, the songs played on FM channels between the shows and the news bulletins say will get back the land that belongs to Nepal.

“Some Nepalese FM channels have of late started playing anti-India speeches in between Nepali songs,” said Shalu Datal, a resident of Dantu village in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, India.

“As people on both sides of the border listen to Nepali songs, they also hear the anti-India speeches delivered by Nepalese Maoist leaders in between them,” he said. The main FM stations playing anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said.

“Some old channels like Mallikarjun Radio and a website named annapurna.online are also broadcasting reports depicting Kalapani as Nepalese territory,” he said. The FM stations are situated at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal’s Dharchula.

The stations have a range of about three kilometers and can be heard in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border.

These radio stations have also started giving weather reports on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, treating them as Nepalese territory, Krishna Garbiyal, a Rang community leader based in Dharchula said.

