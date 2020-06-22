OIC Contact Group expresses concern over HR situation in IOK

Jeddah, June 22 (KMS): The Contact Group of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir has expressed deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir and demanded of India to stop any move towards changing the demographic structure of the held territory as they are illegal and in violation of international law.

In a joint communique issued after the Group’s virtual emergency meeting today (Monday), the members rejected the newly-notified “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2019” and “Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020” aimed at changing the demographic structure of Occupied Kashmir.

The communique affirmed that Indian actions of 5th of August last year and new domicile rules are in complete violation of the UNSC resolutions, international law including the 4th Geneva Conventions, and India’s own solemn commitments to implement UNSC resolutions.

It welcomed the two reports issued by the office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in June 2018 and July 2019 comprehensively documenting the gross and systematic violations of human rights in held territory.

The forum deplored the extended, months long, lockdown of the Kashmiri people and communications blackout since 5th August last year, suppression of Kashmiris through arbitrary detentions and fake “encounters” against armless Kashmiris.

It expressed concern over India’s intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, resulting in deaths and injuries to civilian population particularly women and children.

The gathering called upon the OIC Member States to raise the Kashmir dispute in their bilateral engagements with India with a view to safeguarding the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory, and ensuring expeditious implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

