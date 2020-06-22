People asked to resist India’s plan to open liquor shops in IOK

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash has strongly condemned India’s plan to open liquor shops in the territory.

The Hurriyat leader in a statement issued in Srinagar said that drinking alcohol was illicit not only in Islam but also in other religions and was against human action.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash demanded a complete ban on the use and sale of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir. He appealed to religious scholars to launch a campaign against the use of liquor and make people aware of its harmful effects on society. He criticized the Indian authorities for taking such unwise decisions, saying it was another attack by India on the Muslim-majority population of occupied Kashmir

He hoped that everyone in the cccupied territory would play their role in eradicating social evil.

Like this: Like Loading...