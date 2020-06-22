‘Return Hilal to us’ — Family members of missing PhD scholar stage protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, family members of Hilal Ahmad, a PhD scholar from Bemina area of Srinagar who is missing from the past more than one week staged a protest demonstration at Press Club in Srinagar to press for his release from the illegal custody of Indian Army.

Hilal Ahmad went missing when he was travelling from Srinagar to Gangbal in Gandarbal district.

A woman participant of the protest demonstration while talking to media persons pleaded the release of missing Hilal Ahmad.

The family members were carrying placards that read: “Release Hilal from captivity”, “Release the innocent” and “Mysterious disappearance of Hilal”.

The family says that Hilal had gone for trekking to Naranag-Gangabal Lake in the Ganderbal district on June 14 last. Since then, they don’t know about his whereabouts.

It is strongly believed that Indian Army is involved in the enforced disappearance of Hilal Ahmad, the protesters said.

