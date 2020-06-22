S Arabia reaffirms support to Pakistan over Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, June 22 (KMS): As the Modi government has intensified human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, today, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s traditional support for the Kashmir cause.

During a phone call, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in various fields.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory by introducing new domicile law.

He also lauded the recent statements of OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns and urged urgent steps to address the situation in IOK.

The development comes as Indian troops have intensified their oppression against innocent people in occupied Kashmir, killing over a hundred in the last few months.

The official statement said that both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including situation in IOK.

