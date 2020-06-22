Traders protest proposal to open liquor shops in IOK

Srinagar, June 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee (ATTJCC), today, held a protest against the proposal to open liquor shops.

Carrying banners and raising slogans, the ATTJCC members protested at Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

“We will protest any move to open liquor shops in Kashmir. The authorities should completely drop the idea to open liquor shops here,” said a protester.

The proposal has already drawn sharp criticism from the political parties and religious groups of the Valley.

Pertinently, the Excise Department had identified 67 locations for liquor sale and sought necessary permission to proceed further in the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...