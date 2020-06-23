Experts warn India against messing with China

”New Delhi knows a war with china would be more humiliated than 1962’

Srinagar, June 23 (KMS): Amid the ongoing standoff between Chinese and Indian armies at the Ladakh border in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese strategic experts have warned India “not to take a dig at China as it does with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries.”

Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, quoting a few experts, delivered the warning to India against any misadventure against China for there could be “devastating results”.

“India will be more humiliated than after the 1962 border conflict with China if it cannot control anti-China sentiment at home and has a new military conflict with its biggest neighbor,” analysts said.

Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University’s Center for South Asian Studies in Shanghai, was quoted by the newspaper as saying, “It is normal to see heated nationalism in India, but we don’t need to worry whether nationalism will hijack the policymaking of India to further provoke China.

“When India is in conflict with Pakistan or other neighbours, nationalism might drive New Delhi to take actual operations, but when it comes to China, it is a different story,” Lin said.

Beijing-based military expert Wei Dongxu told the Global Times that Modi’s assertion that Indian forces can take all necessary steps is a show of strength for domestic audiences to appease the Indian masses and boost the Indian troops’ morale.

Modi is playing with words in order to avoid an escalation as he does not want to really unleash his army by encouraging them to actively start another clash. China’s capability not only in terms of the military, but also overall and international influence, is superior to India’s, Wei said.

He was referring to this against the backdrop of the June 15 clashes in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and more than 70 others injured by Chinese troops.

Wei said: China’s capability not only in terms of the military but also overall and international influence is superior to India’s.”The headline of the story said, ‘India knows it can’t have a war with China.’

Like this: Like Loading...