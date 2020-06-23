Hurriyat delegations visit martyrs’ families in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference visited Anchar, Soura area of Srinagar to express condolences with the families of Kashmiri youth, martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar, the other day.

The delegation, which was led by APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed, comprised Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Khawaja Firdous, Yasmeen Raja, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, Shaheen Iqbal and others. The delegation paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The leaders on the occasion said that permanent peace could only be ensured in the region by resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

Addressing mourners on the occasion Molvi Bashir Ahmed and other delegation members said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement despite using all brutal tactics in the territory. They also denounced the Indian plan to open liquor shops in the occupied territory. The leaders also took a strong exception to provision of domicile certificates to non-locals on the fast track.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led by party coordinator, Tauseef Ahmed, also visited the residences of Srinagar martyrs in Soura and expressed solidarity with their families. The other members of the delegation included Muhammad Faisal, Zubair Ahmed and Bilal Ahmed. The delegation on the occasion conveyed the message of party Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Umar Aadil Dar while reacting to the grim situation in occupied Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar said, on the one hand Kashmiri children are mercilessly killed in cold blood, while on the other, the families of the martyrs are denied the right to perform their last rites.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat General Secretary, Muhammad Salim Zargar, while paying homage to the martyrs of Srinagar, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama said the unending bloodshed in Kashmir is direct result of India’s stubborn attitude towards the Kashmir dispute. Saleem Zargar said this while addressing mourners in Anchar, Soura in Srinagar. He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. Saleem Zargar was accompanied by Riyaz Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed.

