IOK traders, transporters protest against liquor plan

Srinagar, June 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, All Traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee held a protest demonstration in Batamaloo area of Srinagar against the Indian authorities’ proposal to open liquor shops in the territory.

The protesters on the occasion said that they would oppose any move to open liquor shops in Kashmir, tooth and nail.

Having assembled under the banner of All Traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee (ATTJCC) in the city, the traders and transporters objected to the idea saying that Kashmir was a Muslim Majority area, and besides being forbidden in Islam, liquor also destroys the society and promotes immorality.

The demanded that instead of opening liquor shops, the authorities should open health and educational institutions, which will be beneficial for the society.

The proposal has already drawn sharp criticism from pro-freedom parties and religious groups of the Valley.

